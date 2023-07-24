CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time ever, Charleston is hosting the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship, and 166 of the best youth table tennis players in the Western Hemisphere are competing.

The competitors are representing their home countries in this tournament. That’s 21 countries throughout the Western Hemisphere in total.

For a few teams, the journey to Charleston over the weekend had a rocky start.

“I got a call about 2 p.m. the Argentina national youth team was coming in at 4 p.m, and they had been booked in the wrong Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina,” said Clint Veach, a member of the Charleston, South Carolina table tennis club.

However, thanks Veach’s generosity everyone made it to the “correct” Charleston. He personally drove Brazil’s top player and her coach from Charleston, South Carolina to Charleston, West Virginia. He also helped the Argentinian players and their coach get here by renting them a limo, which made a profound impact on the team.

“That’s a gesture of good will to those two countries to try to accommodate them because they would have been stranded with no way to make that trip, so I think that would be the proper thing to do to treat those countries with respect,” Veach said.

“It impacted for good because I think that the prejuicio (prejudice) of people in America is cold, but we found very kind people, like Clint,” Argentina Head Coach Diego Demperliy said. “They need competition between the best player in the continent. Argentina is far, and we need to stay in this kind of tournament to play with the best.”

These youth table tennis players are some of the best in their sport in the entire world.

“The level of competition is a little higher because this is international level players now. So, it’s the very best players in each of these countries in their age groups,” Deputy referee William EngleBreth said.

For some athletes, this is their first time competing in the United States.

“I was training all my life to be here. Not just for this tournament, it’s for all the tournaments. Let’s see how it’s going to be. I’m so excited to play,” Giulia Takahashi from Brazil said.

Many of the teams said they’ve worked for years to compete at this level of competition, but this experience makes it all worth it.

“Tienen muchos nervios (They are nervous), very nervous to play because we saw the place, we saw the other players. They have nerves to play,” Demperliy said. “They want to play. I think con el corre de los días (with how these days will play out) it’s better and we felt again mejor para jugar (better to play).”

Demperliy also said everyone from the U.S. who has hosted and organized the tournament has made a huge impact on him and his players from Argentina.

“Muy bien horarios, lugar de juego, el hotel. La gente es muy amable. Y eso, para nosotros que hemos venido de tan lejos, y con todas las problemas que tuvimos, la verdad que allí se nota la calidez de las personas,” he said.

Translated quote: “(Great schedules, great location of the game, the hotel. The people are very kind. This, for us that have come from so far away, and with all the problems we’ve had, the truth is that here, the warmth of the people is notable).”