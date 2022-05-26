UPDATE (5/26/22 8:41 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, one lane northbound and southbound has reopened along Interstate 79.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/22 7:13 p.m.):

Interstate 79 in Marion County is currently shut down for police activity.

According to West Virginia 511, the interstate is shut down in both directions at mile marker 133. It is not known at this time how long traffic will be affected.

There is a heavy police presence at the Kingmont Road exit; however further details are not currently available.

