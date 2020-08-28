Good News with 13

Interview: Reducing deaths from opioid and drug abuse

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dr. Susan Bissett is the President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

The mission of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is to reduce deaths in West Virginia from opioid and drug abuse by being an independent advocate for life-enhancing drug policies and practices, a hub for coordinating drug response activities, and an educational center to address the prevalence of drug abuse and the stigma of drug addiction.

