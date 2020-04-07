Investigation ongoing, reward offered in Greenbrier County double homicide and arson

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - Mayors of smaller cities in West Virginia are facing unique challenges when it comes to helping their citizens navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

From questions about city services to helping struggling small businesses mayors in Saint Albans and Nitro are doing what they can to find new ways to connect with residents.

"I'll tell you for me it has been pretty stressful," said Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt. "I'm handling many calls and text messages daily."

Over the weekend, Casebolt turned to his social media to address people's frustrations about large stores remaining open as many mom and pop stores were forced to close under the governor's orders. The post had more than 200 comments.

"That is the biggest thing, what is open, what is not open," Casebolt said. "We had to close a couple of our parks. Those are the main questions." He is also sharing posts daily from Nitro businesses that are able to be open.

In Saint Albans, the Chamber of Commerce is putting out a daily update about local businesses.

"It talks about if they are closed, the hours they are open and what they are offering be it carry out, walk-in, delivery," explained Saint Albans Mayor Scott James.

Both mayors said they are looking for creative ways to keep the community informed.

"I'm very accessible through Facebook, text and most people in town have my phone number," Casebolt said.

James and Casebolt are also doing Facebook Lives weekly with updates for the community.

"You have people at both ends of the spectrum," James said. "Some that think people should live in a bubble and some that don't really pay attention to the precautions."

Saint Albans had to close shelters and playgrounds but they are allowing people to walk and sit on benches. Saint Albans has had three positive COVID-19 cases and Nitro has had two.