Investigation ongoing, reward offered in Greenbrier County double homicide and arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office are offering an award for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction regarding a double homicide and arson that happened April 2.
Investigators are asking the public for any information regarding activities such as vehicle or pedestrian traffic in the area of River Road and Fullen Cemetery Road, between 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office says all tips are welcome even if it may seem insignificant or unrelated. The reward is up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s), the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office says.
If anyone has any information, please contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1- 800-233-3473 or the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or (304) 647-7911.
