PHILIPPI, WV (WBOY) — An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students were taken to the hospital Friday.

Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter told said the students “became ill” and were taken to Broaddus Hospital by ambulance.

Woofter said Barbour County Schools and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating, and that was all that he could share.

WOWK 13 News’ sister station in the area, 12 News, reached out to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated if and when 12 News hears back from the Sheriff’s Office.