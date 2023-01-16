RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after seven inmates from the Southern Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after suspected drug overdoses.

According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, seven inmates “gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose,” on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Dispatchers say at least three calls were made from the jail between 7:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The inmates were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and have since been taken back to the jail.

The Department of Corrections Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. There is no word yet on what type of drug or drugs were allegedly brought into the jail.