CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Does West Virginia prefer Coke or Pepsi? Dunkin’ or Starbucks? Apple Music or Spotify? A recent study set out to find the answers.

Researchers at Shane Co. used Google Trends to find how much people are looking for competing brands in each state over the past year. And the Mountain State went against the national favorite several times.

The following data shows which brands are preferred in West Virginia and across the United States.

Brand Battle West Virginia’s Favorite America’s Favorite iPhone vs Android Android Android Apply Music vs Spotify Apple Music Spotify Coke vs Pepsi Pepsi Coke McDonald’s vs Burger King Burger King McDonald’s Netflix vs Hulu Hulu Netflix Domino’s vs Papa John’s Domino’s Domino’s Starbucks vs Dunkin’ Starbucks Starbucks Amazon vs Walmart Amazon Amazon Nike vs Adidas Nike Nike Subway vs Jersey Mike’s Subway Subway UPS vs FedEx UPS UPS American Airlines vs Delta American American Data from Google Trends compiled by Shane Co.

Although some of West Virginia’s votes make sense—like Subway, which has more than 150 locations in West Virginia, beating out Jersey Mike’s, which only has 10—others like Burger King beating out McDonald’s might come as a shock.

Nationwide, some brands are almost universally the favorite. Only two states chose Walmart over Amazon, although that vote could be influenced by Amazon being a more online dominant brand. Similarly, only four states chose Papa John’s over Domino’s and Adidas over Nike. Starbucks also won over Dunkin’ by a landslide with only nine states choosing the latter.

To see what brands other states chose, you can check out the full study here.