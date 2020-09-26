IRS sends letters urging eligible people to apply for Economic Impact Pay

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Internal Revenue Service has mailed 38,201 letters to people in West Virginia encouraging them to check if they are eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment this year.

The letters were sent to approximately 9 million people nationwide who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The letter urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.

“These letters are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone eligible for a payment receives one,” said IRS spokesman, Luis D. Garcia. “Many of these people may not have had to file a tax return because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements available to the IRS.”

The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:

are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on the IRS website. People who are eligible can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.