WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through West Virginia without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.

According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in West Virginia and you are issued plates at the time of registration, you are required to display a license plate on the rear end of your vehicle.

Exceptions to this rule include truck tractors and road tractors designed and constructed to pull trailers or semitrailers.

AutoList recently compiled a list of states not requiring front license plates. The front license plate is not required in 20 states, according to that list. Even when traveling out of state, vehicles registered in those states only need a rear license plate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those looking for more information on license plate information can visit the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles website.