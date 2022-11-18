CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner and people are trying to gobble up the best deals they can get by searching for them.

In the past 30 days, Google Trends finds that Thanksgiving is searched more than Black Friday in all 50 states using their methodology. Google says data is put on a 0-100 scale based on time and location.

West Virginia and Kentucky are tied for the states with the most interest in Black Friday compared to Thanksgiving in the past 30 days. Both are 51% for Thanksgiving and 49% for Black Friday. In the past seven days, West Virginia’s searches for Thanksgiving are at 52%, compared to Black Friday’s 48%.

The Parkersburg, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville, OH and Clarksburg-Weston metro areas have all searched for Thanksgiving-related queries more in the past 30 days, while the Charleston-Huntington and Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill areas have searched for Black Friday more.

In the past 30 days, the top searches that include “Thanksgiving” include:

“thanksgiving 2022” “when is thanksgiving” “thanksgiving food” “when is thanksgiving 2022” “bob evans thanksgiving” “cracker barrel thanksgiving” “thanksgiving movies” “thanksgiving nails” “what day is thanksgiving 2022” “thanksgiving desserts”

The top searches that include “Black Friday” include: