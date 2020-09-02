It’s “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day” as Election Day nears

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — These are busy days for Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick. With her in charge of voting in the state’s most populous county, among her duties are going through a stack of applicants of people wanting to be poll workers.

In the May primary, slightly more than half of state voters cast absentee ballots, the other half voted in person. But problems arose, when many trained poll workers failed to show up.

“We had enough in the primary. And then with the virus some of them got cold feet. Some of them was really just frightened. You know they was scared to come out. And the day before the election we lost almost 100 poll workers,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

To prevent that from happening again, the state is on a mission to hire nine-thousand poll workers. They get paid 60-dollars to train, and 200-dollars to work Election Day.

“Any body that’s able to, all age groups are welcome. We just want to recruit the poll workers so we we can keep all 1,708 precincts open throughout West Virginia, because that makes it easy for people to go vote in person,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

The qualifications are simple. You must be at least 18-years old, and registered to vote in the county where you want to work.

“To apply to be a poll worker, just call the clerks office in your county, or go on the Secretary of State’s website at Go-Vote-WV-DOT-com,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.