OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – While the splendid colors of fall foliage have already peaked in many parts of West Virginia, the state’s Northern Panhandle is reaching its fall glory now in mid-October, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The tourism board says, “By the middle of October, the Northern Panhandle transforms into a fall oasis.”

One of the best spots to take in fall scenery is Tomlinson Run State Park which also offers family camping options.

You can also explore the ever-popular Oglebay Resort in Wheeling to relax and enjoy the fall festivities.

The Mountain State offers many autumn adventures for locals and visitors alike.