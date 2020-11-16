It’s time to apply for energy assistance in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it will begin mailing Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications Monday, Nov 16. to those who received LIEAP this past season.

The WV DHHR says a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application for those determined eligible for the program. If the household heats with bulk fuel, such as wood, coal or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual.

Applications can be returned to the applicant’s local DHHR office by mail or the application can be completed online at www.wvpath.org. The WV DHHR says the applications must be returned by December 18, 2020.

According to the WV DHHR, the maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Federal Fiscal Year 2021 are:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1931 2 $2525 3 $3119 4 $3713 5 $4307 6 $4901 7 $5495 8 $6089 9 $6683 10* $7277 *The WV DHHR says for each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP, DHHR officials say.

For more information, LIEAP clients can contact their local DHHR office through the online directory or by calling 304-356-4619.