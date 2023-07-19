CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Jack Chambers will be the superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Jack Chambers took over as interim superintendent of the WVSP on March 20 after Jan Cahill resigned amid wrongdoing allegations in the agency.

Chambers was a deputy of the Capitol Police and previously served as Lieutenant Colonel in the WVSP and the Capitol Police for a total of 26 years, the governor said.

According to the governor, Cahill requested to speak with him this morning, Monday, March 20, 2023. Justice said Cahill began their conversation by telling him, “I resigned five minutes ago.”

Gov. Justice called on Chambers to “clean up the bad stuff” and “restore trust and integrity to the State Police.”