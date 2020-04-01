Jackson County Health Department confirms West Virginia’s second COVID-19 related death

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Health Department confirmed today the Mountain State’s second COVID-19 related death occurred in Jackson County.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the patient had underlying health issues and died after being hospitalized.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” Dr. I. Snyder, D.O., health officer for Jackson County Health Department, says.

” … this is a tragic development in this outbreak,” he added. “The Jackson County Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greater risk.”

No additional details have been released at this time.

