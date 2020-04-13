Jackson County listed as ‘hot spot’ county for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says Jackson County has now been added to the executive orders regarding “hot spot” counties in West Virginia. This addition brings the total to 12 counties. The 11 counties already listed under the order include, Kanawha, Harrison, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan Monongalia, Marion, Cabell, Ohio, Wayne and Wood.

Justice says the US Department of Transportation is suspending its restrictions on food trucks at federally funded rest areas and the West Virginia Division of Highways has set guidelines as a temporary measure to give truck drivers another option to stop for a meal with several restaurants closed or reducing hours due to the pandemic.

Justice also offered condolences to the families of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the state. The state’s ninth death was announced this morning out of Ohio County by the WV DHHR.

