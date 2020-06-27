Jackson County man charged after shooting death of niece

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged after he admitted he “negligently discharged” a firearm, striking his niece.

Deputies charged Andrew Jackson, 36, of Cottageville, with Child Neglect Resulting in Death.

Jackson

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene in Cottageville just after 11 p.m., June 26 after receiving reports of an 11-year-old girl had been shot in the chest.

The girl was later transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson told deputies he was cleaning his mother’s firearm when it went off, striking him in the hand and his niece in the chest. Jackson was convicted of a drug felony in Aug. 18, 2009 and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Jackson’s mother later told deputies he had negligently discharged a firearm in the past and had been told “numerous times by numerous people” he should not mess around with a gun while in the same room with children.

Deputies say Jackson’s mother told them Jackson accidentally discharged the same firearm around a month ago. She said the round was fired so close to her head she received power burns on her face.

