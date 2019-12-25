Jackson County Pup gets a second chance for Christmas

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)- After being shot in the face and allegedly left to die by his former family, a Jackson County dog is getting a second chance at life for Christmas.

Jackson County deputies found the dog on Saturday, he’d ultimately be named Fisher after one of those deputies.

Fisher’s Vet bills quickly started to grow, luckily ARF a non-profit that helps animals agreed to pay =the bill. A GoFundMe quickly popped up from the community who also wanted to help Fisher and it wouldn’t take long for them to raise enough money for his care.

“It happened in our community and I hate that but we have an amazing community,” said Risa Mellert, President of ARF.

Currently Fisher is working on getting better, he still has buckshot in his jaw and will most likely need a tooth that was damaged pulled. But his new friends at the Jackson County Humane Society say when he does recover, he’ll have no problem finding a home.

“We have a lot of people wanting to adopt him, you wouldn’t believe,” said Teresa Hager, Jackson County Humane Officer.