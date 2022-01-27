Jackson County Sheriff says man shot in hand by deputy during apparent suicide attempt

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man will undergo hand surgery after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

Deputies and State Police responded to the Trace Fork Road area of Sandyville on Wednesday. 32-year-old Matthew Elkins was reported by dispatch to have fired shots within a residence. Several children adults are said to have been present at the time.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger says that Elkins met law enforcement in the front yard with a handgun. Elkins then placed the gun to his head in what was believed to be a suicide attempt, Mellinger said.

One deputy fired one round from a scoped rifle and struck Elkins in the hand, causing him to drop the gun, according to Mellinger. He was then taken into custody.

Elkins was transported to a local hospital and then to another facility to await surgery on his hand. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

After surgery, Elkins will be transferred to the South Central Regional Jail.

No other injuries were reported. This incident is still under investigation.