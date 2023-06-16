CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jaden Sayre is in recovery after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Ravenswood two weeks ago, and he says he’s determined to get back on his feet soon.

On June 2, Sayre was walking his motorcycle along Route 68 in Ravenswood when a driver hit him, breaking his legs, arms, and pelvis. He also punctured a lung and lost a kidney.

Sayre’s mother, Lisa Turley, says she found her son on the side of the road the night of the accident, and even found him before the ambulance. She says on that night, she feared the worst.

“Not know if I was ever going to talk to him again,” Turley said.” To see him going from consciousness to unconsciousness, talking to him and saying ‘stay with me baby, stay with me.'”

Since Sayre was checked into CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, he’s undergone surgeries on his femur, tibia, wrist, and thumbs. But Sayre says he’s going to bounce back, and he’ll come out of it stronger than ever.

“This is of course going to slow me down, but it’s going to take a lot more than this to stop me, if anything could ever stop me,” Sayre said.

Sayre was a football standout at Ravenswood High School, and says he’s expecting to be healthy enough to play college football this season at Hocking College.

“I believe I’m strong willed enough to get out of here, start hitting the weights again, and start getting back towards football.”

Turley says even she can’t believe how quickly her son is recovering from the accident, and says she’s inspired by Sayre.

“I always knew he was awesome and a miracle, but now I think a lot of other people do too.”