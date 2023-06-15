JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jaden Sayre, the 19-year-old motorcyclist who was hit and severely injured in Jackson County, was a star football player at Ravenswood High School, and the team said he is a fighter.

Sayre broke a leg and wrist and fractured both arms when he was hit while driving on Route 68 on June 2, one week after graduating from high school. Dezirae Coyer, of Vienna, was charged in connection to the hit-and-run.

Sayre was a two-year starter at Ravenswood, playing offensive lineman and linebacker. His coaches and teammates said he had more grit and determination than anybody else on the team.

Many of them said they went to visit Sayre in the hospital, and his high school football coach, Eric Hupp, said he is blown away at how fast his recovery is going.

“This kid just had his pelvis put back together. Pins in his legs, pins in his arms. I’m talking to his mom, this isn’t supposed to, but here he is rolling out of bed on his own, he’s trying to up and walk on one leg with a busted pelvis,” Hupp said. “He’s just a kid you can’t count out. His will and determination, he’s going to recover faster than people think.”

The assistant coach of the Ravenswood basketball team told 13 News that, while he never got to coach Sayre, he is the type of student you would want to coach. He said that he is dedicated, kind and friendly, and has never met a stranger.