RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges after an alleged stabbing in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, the incident happened in the Hutton’s Trailer Park area just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023. Officers say thy spoke with a woman who claimed her husband, identified as Marvin Jiminez, allegedly struck her upper arm with the “buckle end of a belt.”

Police say while they were speaking with the woman, they saw “a large amount of blood” on the floor as well as in other areas. The RPD says the officers found Marvin Jiminez and his brother, Juan Jiminez, had allegedly gotten into an altercation after the woman was struck. According to officers, Juan Jiminez had a “significant amount of blood, resulting from a stab wound, on his shorts and around his waist.”

After medical evaluation, both men were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. According to the RPD, Marvin Jiminez is facing a charge of domestic battery, and Juan Jiminez has been charged with malicious wounding.

The Ripley Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County EMS assisted at the scene.