JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two minors were injured in a fire in Jackson County, West Virginia, Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

Jackson County dispatchers say the house on Providence Road in Elizabeth caught on fire around noon. Crews are still working to put out the fire.

There is no word on the extent of the minors’ injuries and they have not been taken to the hospital as of now.

The Ravenswood, Silverton and Ripley Volunteer Fire Departments, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and medics are on the scene.