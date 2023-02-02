UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate.

No injuries were reported.

One lane on each side of I-77 remains closed. There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

SILVERTON, WV (WOWK) — Traffic is slow going in the Silverton area of Jackson County on Interstate 77 after a tractor-trailer lost its load.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that a 30,000-pound silo came off the truck and into the median. Gravel that lines the interstate also came up onto the road when the silo fell.

At this time the fast lane is open, but dispatchers say that could change as they work to remove the items from the road.

The incident happened near mile marker 146 in the lanes heading north.