UPDATE (12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29): A man was flown to the hospital after being severely burned in a Cottageville fire Wednesday morning.

Officials on the scene say the man was sleeping at the time of the fire, and a fire alarm woke him up. He got out, but ran back in to get a cat and guns, crews on the scene say.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County 911 dispatchers, the call first came in around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, regarding a fire at a home on Evans Road in the Cottageville area.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured or if the home was occupied.

The Cottageville, Ripley, Ravenswood and Kenna volunteer fire departments, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County EMS are all responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.