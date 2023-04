RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — A 5K to support the sacrifice that first responders and military personnel make is getting a running start in Ripley on Saturday.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the second-annual Tunnel to Towers Race will kick off on Saturday.

In 2022, the 5K raised $1,750 for the families of first responders and military members who died in the line of duty.

The opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. and the starting gun for the 5K is at 8:30 a.m.