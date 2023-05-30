VIDEO: Previous Coverage

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man’s death at a Sandyville rehab clinic was confirmed to be an overdose, Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger told 13 News.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the death happened last week, and authorities then searched Hope Center Ministries in Sandyville.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the man who died or released information surrounding his death, but they said he did not live in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the facility is known to be a drug rehabilitation facility. The JCSO said on their Facebook page, the facility “appeared last year under a cloak of non-transparency to the community.”

Along with the death investigation, the sheriff’s office said they are looking into the credibility of the program and its claims. Deputies said they will release more information as it becomes available.

The JCSO said anyone with information regarding the death or the facility to contact their office at 304-373-2290.