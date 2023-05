Dog stuck in culvert rescued by Jackson County firefighters (Photo Courtesy: Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department)

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A dog stuck in a culvert was rescued Thursday by Jackson County, West Virginia, firefighters.

“Sometimes our patients are animals,” the Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department said.

The dog was rescued without being injured and is now with his owner.

The Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department said BBU Services of WV helped them by bringing an excavator to the scene.