JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A dump truck crashed on West Virginia Route 2 in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, some fuel leaked, but the amount is not known at this time.

No injuries are being reported and a wrecker is on its way to get the truck.

Fire crews from Cottageville and Ravenswood responded, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.