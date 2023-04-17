RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A gun was found in a truck parked outside Ripley High School on Monday.

Ripley Police say that school officials contacted them around 9 a.m. after they discovered that a student had a gun in a vehicle on school property.

The student was taken into custody, according to RPD.

Police say that the student’s grandfather, the owner of the truck, left the gun in the vehicle.

The student was sent home, and charges are pending, according to Ripley Police.

The case is still under investigation, but RPD says that there is no threat to students or faculty at this time.