EDITOR’S NOTE: 13 News has learned that Knotts was never expelled. Superintendent William Hosaflook says an expulsion must go to a meeting to decide if a student is expelled.

The story is updated to reflect these changes.

UPDATE (8:04 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25): The Jackson County Board of Education voted Tuesday to allow Riley Knotts to come back to school.

In a video, Knotts is seen telling the audience, “I’ll see y’all in school on Monday,” which is followed by applause.

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Riley Knotts, a senior at Ripley High School who was banned from school property after a gun was in his grandfather’s car on campus, was flanked by hundreds while he and his grandfather went to the school in a horse-drawn carriage ahead of an expulsion meeting.

Knotts was banned from school property after a gun was found in his grandfather’s car on school property. According to family members and friends, he was banned from all Jackson County schools for a year as a result of the incident. The disciplinary action taken meant he couldn’t attend senior prom last weekend, and he will not be able to attend graduation next month.

Almost everyone showing up for Knotts – which included family, friends, West Virginia state troopers, Jackson County deputies and Ripley officers – wore red, Knotts’ favorite color.

The expulsion meeting will decide whether or not Knotts will be allowed to go back to school and attend graduation in May. Friends and family say they hope it will get dropped because of his character.

13 News will keep you updated on the latest with the meeting.