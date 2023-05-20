JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Friday for going to Ripley from Huntington to try to meet up and have sex with a minor, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD).

Deputies said Jonathan Adkins, of Huntington, tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.

When he got to Ripley, Adkins was stopped by deputies and officers from the Ripley Police Department and was arrested, according to the JCSD.

Adkins was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, according to the JCSD. He is held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.