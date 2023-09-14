RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A Ravenswood teenager is getting back on his feet after nearly being killed in a hit-and-run crash three months ago.

Jaden Sayre, 19, suffered from life-threatening injuries in the crash, including broken legs, arms, pelvis, punctured lung, and lost kidney. Sayre was hospitalized for 25 days afterward and has undergone surgeries and physical therapy for the last three months as he recovers.

Now, he is walking again. Sayre says standing up for the first time since the accident was a surreal moment.

“I stood right up and it was crazy. I was speechless. I didn’t know what to think. My sister came running over and give me a big hug. Got a little bit emotional. Little bit of tears and what not,” he said.

Sayre says his recovery has been far from easy, and there is still more to go.

“Some of the hardest part of my life,” Sayre said. “It’s been really hard. You find out the people who are truly closest to you, who love you, who your true family is.”

Sayre says he has been able to reach this point by taking his recovery one day at a time with his family by his side.

“Tomorrow is a new day,” Sayre said. “That’s how I look at it. Something bad happens today, I can wake up tomorrow and something great can happen. You never know. Just don’t stop. I have people to prove and family that needs me. I mean, that’s all.”

Sayre is enrolled to be a student at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. He hopes to be back in the classroom and on the football field for Hocking next fall.

Dezirae Coyer, 31, is facing charges of hit-and-run for allegedly hitting Sayre that night. At this time, Coyer has not been indicted.