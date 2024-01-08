JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An infant is fighting for her life in the hospital in a Jackson County, West Virginia, child abuse case.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger, the 3-month-old girl was first taken to Jackson General Hospital and resuscitated before being flown Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be treated for numerous injuries including “numerous skeletal and cranial fractures,” a brain bleed and “bilateral retinal hemorrhaging on multiple layers.” Mellinger says the staff at Ruby say the infant’s outlook is “not good.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mellinger says John Michael Tames, 24, of Ripley has been arrested and arraigned on a count of child abuse resulting in injury for the infant’s injuries. He says if the infant’s status changes, the charges against Tames will also change. According to Mellinger, Tames is the mother’s boyfriend.

Tames is currently in South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Mellinger also thanked Sgt. Hart of the Ripley Police Department for his quick response to the scene, despite it being outside of city limits, due to the “nature of the call.” The sheriff says Sgt. Hart took Everly to the Jackson General Hospital’s ER in his cruiser to get her to immediate medical attention. He also thanked the staff at Jackson General for getting the infant’s pulse back and stabilizing her enough to fly her to Morgantown.