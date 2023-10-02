JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Animal Shelter has partnered up with Jordan’s Way to host a virtual fundraiser and adoption event this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all proceeds going towards the shelter and Arf Animal Rights Fur-ever, Inc.

The animal shelter recently moved into their new building and now have space to take in more animals than before.

Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit organization that travels nationally to host fundraisers for underfunded animal shelters. They have raised seven million dollars for animal shelters across the nation according to their website.

The fundraiser will be held through the event page on Facebook.