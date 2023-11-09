JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to look out for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run that occurred in Ripley Wednesday.

According to a post on the Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the vehicle is a burgundy Ford F-150 King Ranch. The hit and run in question took place at the Ripley Walmart around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The post provided the following photos of the vehicle:

(Photos provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact Deputy B.L. Varney at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department by calling 304-373-2290.