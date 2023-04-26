UPDATE (3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26): The West Virginia State Police Detachment in Ripley tells 13 News that two people were taken to the hospital after this crash.

They say the crash was a single-vehicle crash, not three.

The road has since reopened.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The northbound slow lane of I-77 North is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackon County dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Silverton exit.

Dispatchers say the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Emergency Medical Services are currently on the scene.

According to dispatchers, injuries are unknown at this time.