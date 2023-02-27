Courtesy of the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested after getting caught breaking into an RV camper on Monday in Jackson County, West Virginia.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says that Chad L. Casto, of Ripley, was caught by the property owner attempting to break into the RV. Deputies say when the owner confronted Casto, he ran away carrying stolen items.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JCSD says deputies arrived a short time later and continued the pursuit. Casto was located in the neighborhood, where he ignored law enforcement’s commands and continued to run.

According to authorities, Casto had burglarized 10 different locations in a “thieving spree” over the weekend. He is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail.