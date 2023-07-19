JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after authorities say he groomed a young girl online.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Brandon Boucher, of Leon, tried to pick up a young Jackson County girl to have sex with her. They say he solicited her online through chat messages and on his cell phone.

Deputies say Boucher traveled to Jackson County late at night to “engage in sexual relations” with the girl.

Boucher was arrested and taken to South Central Regional Jail where he will be arraigned Tuesday morning.