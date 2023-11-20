JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Jackson County, West Virginia, in connection to a child solicitation investigation.

According to the Jackson County, WV, Sheriff’s Office, James L. Webb, 55, of Millwood, West Virginia, is accused of sending explicit photos to a 15-year-old girl in Harrison County.

Following the investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Webb’s address and searched the home. The JCSO says Webb was later arrested at his place of employment.

Webb has been charged with one count of solicitation of a minor via computer, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he was arraigned taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The agencies that investigated this case include the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Bureau of Investigations and the Nutter Fort Police Department from Harrison County.