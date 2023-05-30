RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Joe Short Drive in Ravenswood just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Officers say the 911 call stated a woman had been stabbed in the neck and the suspect had fled from the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The RPD says one officer went to the apartment while another began searching the area for the suspect. The officer who went to the scene said he found the woman covered in blood in a neighboring apartment where a witness was holding towels to the apparent stab wounds on the front and side of the woman’s neck.

The victim told the officer while she was asleep, the suspect allegedly stabbed her in the neck, according to the RPD. The officer said the woman also stated that she had screamed for the suspect not to kill her. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital and then flown to another hospital in Charleston. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say witnesses confirmed that the suspect had run out the back of the apartment, and more officers and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the search. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities found the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dylan T. Miller, on the train tracks near Riverfront Park, just over a mile a way from the scene.

Miller was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to the South Central Regional Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond, the RPD says.

“The collaboration between the Ravenswood Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s during this investigation was phenomenal. The officers worked together in all aspects of this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family,” RPD Chief L.B. Morrison said.