JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man that they say is in a home confinement program that cut off his monitoring bracelet and is on the run.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Jacobs is in a home confinement program in Jackson County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sunday at around 3 p.m., they say Jacobs cut off his monitoring bracelet and ran away. Deputies say he may be in a silver Ford SUV or a green Chevy S-10.

Anyone with information on Jacobs is being urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 304-373-2290.