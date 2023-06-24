UPDATE (9:13 p.m. on Saturday, June 24): The Ravenswood Police Department has released the name of the man who was hit and killed Saturday afternoon.

They say 44-year-old Jason Stoffel, of Kenna, was killed in the accident.

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead after being hit by a driver in Ravenswood, police say.

Ravenwood Police say the accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Washington Street near Old and New Sports.

According to police, the man was hit by an elderly female. He died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and her passenger were both injured and taken to hospital.

No names are being released at this time.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.