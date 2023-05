VIDEO: Previous Coverage

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who cut off his monitoring bracelet and was on the run in Jackson County, West Virginia, was captured Thursday, according to deputies.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Jacobs was in a home confinement program in Jackson County.

They said Jacobs cut off his monitoring bracelet and ran away on Sunday at around 3 p.m.