JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County man pleaded guilty Monday to selling drugs that killed a man.

According to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, 20-year-old Kaiden Hayes pleaded guilty to selling a controlled substance or a counterfeit controller substance that killed Gavin McCauley in May 2021. Another charge Hayes pleaded guilty to was giving someone oxycodone. Hayes was indicted on June 28, 2022.

Hayes pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance causing death and delivery of a counterfeit substance. Hayes will spend a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Two counts of conspiracy to commit a drug felony were dropped.

Hayes will pay restitution and court costs. He gets credit for two days served.