JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges in a sexual assault investigation allegedly involving a minor victim.
The Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office says following a “quick investigation, the two suspects, identified as Dustin Garnes, 24, and Ashley Crihfield, 23, both of Evans, were arrested. Deputies say they were both charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault and felony conspiracy.
The sheriff’s office did not release details of the investigation, but say the victim involved is a juvenile female.
Garnes and Crihfield have been taken to the South Central Regional Jail to await a preliminary hearing, the JCSO says.