JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was rescued from a cliff in Jackson County, West Virginia, this weekend.

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the rescue happened Sunday, Nov. 12. First responders were called to the scene where a male was stuck on a cliffside approximately 100 feet above the ground.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the RVFD, the crews used a rope system to lower a firefighter down to the person. The firefighter then assisted the male into the rope system, and he was lowered safely to the ground.

The fire department says neither the male or any first responders were injured during the incident and rescue.