UPDATE (4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21): Jackson County dispatchers say that the person has been freed from the vehicle.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The roadway is back open at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A person is trapped in a vehicle in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Jackson County dispatch received a call that a vehicle went over an embankment on Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Ripley Road and Evans Road in Evans, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say both the Cottageville and Ripley Fire Departments are on the scene. The roadway is currently blocked.

No injuries have been reported at this time.