JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A proposed waste-to-energy facility may be coming to the city of Ravenswood in Jackson County. This proposed facility’s future depends on if the company leading this construction gets their application approved by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The company is Thunder Mountain Environmental Services LLC., and their proposed facility would take medical waste and convert it into energy.

“The facility is proposing to accept certain medical waste, shred it, and then convert it to energy using gasification. Gasification is the process of converting waste into a gaseous product (called syngas) by exposure to high temperatures in the presence of oxygen or steam,” DEP Chief Communications Officer Terry Fletcher said. “Syngas is primarily composed of carbon dioxide, hydrogen and carbon monoxide and can be burned as fuel or further refined to a liquid fuel.”

The facility will only be built and begin this process if their permit is approved by the West Virginia DEP.

The medical waste used to create this energy would include items such as used needles, blood, pharmaceuticals and more.

On Thursday evening, June 20, the DEP hosted a virtual public hearing, some guests expressed their questions and concerns about Thunder Mountain’s proposal.

“I would say we should move forward with an abundance of caution. These facilities are very new,” Ohio River Coordinator with West Virginia Rivers Heather Sprouse said.

Sprouse attended the virtual public hearing on Thursday.

“We’re not really clear on what the long term health impacts could be, especially in a cumulative sense. There are already a number of permitted polluting facilities all along the Ohio River. So, the Ohio River Valley faces these cumulative impacts which really places a strong burden on these communities,” Sprouse said.

Some residents of Ravenswood also expressed a mix of emotions about this facility.

“We have a lot of disposal problems getting rid of it all. It doesn’t break down rapidly in landfills for the most part. it would be wonderful to see that repurposed, recycled that it would make for a better environment and a better economy for people around this area,” Martha Snyder said. “There is a lot of industry possibilities along that road. Yes, I think it would be an advantage for all of us.”

Others said a facility along Point Pleasant Road would disrupt their peace.

“If you bring a facility like this out here, where is the wildlife going to be pushed? You push the wildlife out of their homes,” Jackson County resident Bruce Gunnoe said. “My concern is a lot of people move from the city, come out here in the country life, get away from all the noise in the city, out here in the peace and quiet. This is a place where they would like to retire. This medical facility or whatever it is going up out here, I think is just ruining the quiet life of living.”

The DEP’s Division of Air Quality will still be taking public comments until 5 p.m. next Thursday, July 27. All public comments will be factored into the final decision to either approve or reject the thunder mountain’s air quality permit.