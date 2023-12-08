RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Ravenswood High School welcomed its newest member at an assembly on Friday, a Chocolate Labrador Retriever named Nutter.

Nutter is the latest therapy dog from the Friends With Paws program, which assigns therapy dogs to schools within Communities In Schools (CIS) counties across West Virginia.

“We have seen how impactful our Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been in schools throughout the state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “I am thrilled to welcome Nutter and can’t wait to hear about the wonderful work that he does with the students at Ravenswood High School.”

Nutter, Ravenswood High School’s Friends With Paws therapy dog. (Courtesy of the office of First Lady Justice)

Ravenswood High School assembly welcoming Nutter. (Courtesy of the office of First Lady Justice)

The therapy dogs are trained to help support people by relieving their anxiety and improving their mood, according to a release from the office of First Lady Justice.

“I’m excited for this opportunity in our school; the therapy dog will make a special impact on our students that will be unmeasurable,” Trevor Cummings, Principal of Ravenswood High School said. “I look forward to knowing he will be in the building to brighten our kids’ days. I’m thankful for the Friends With Paws program and that Nutter was placed here.”

Nutter is the eighteenth Friends With Paws therapy dog to be assigned since the program began in 2022.